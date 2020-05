IPOH: A trailer laden with 22,000 litres of liquid oxygen (UN 1072) skidded before overturning at a road shoulder at Kilometre 391.9 North South Expressway south-bound after the Gua Tempurung rest and recreation area near here, today.

However, a Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said an inspection by firemen clad in bunker gear with breathing equipment found no gas leaks so far.

“The department is still conducting operations at the location to make sure there is really no leaks.

“We received a distress call at 6.31am and a team from the Tapah Fire and Rescue station, assisted by the Gopeng station were despatched to carry out the rescue operations,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the driver and assistant suffered minor injuries and managed to escape from the overturned vehicle. — Bernama