Train disruption: Transport Ministry to continue monitoring culture of maintenance

SEREMBAN: The Transport Ministry will continue to monitor the culture of train maintenance randomly including the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in the country to overcome the problem of frequent operation disruptions.

Its minister, Anthony Loke who admitted that the people are disappointed over the issue said the ministry is very committed to ensure trains are in tip-top condition.

“Yesterday, there was a disruption on MRT Kajang Line and I have asked the management for an explanation on what happened. It is a technical problem which should not occur as it is still new after operating for five to six years.

“The management should be aware that maintenance has to be carried out especially involving changing train wheels,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN) and logistics company, GoBuilders Netsoft Sdn Bhd here today.

He said the management needed six to eight months to implement train maintenance for the train while a full maintenance would be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Yesterday. the Kajang MRT Line was disrupted after a train experienced low air pressure at Pasar Seni Station which caused hundreds of commuters to be stranded. - Bernama