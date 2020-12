JOHOR BAHRU: A train heading from the Gemas Station to Johor Bahru Sentral was halted last night due to subsidence along the railway line near Kempas near here.

The subsidence at KM753 occurred near the site of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking Project and is believed to be due to the heavy rain in the afternoon.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said following the incident, the train carrying 24 passengers was stopped before reaching the location.

“All passengers were transferred to a bus to continue their journey to the JB Sentral Station.

“For now, the train service will end at the Kempas Bahru Station and passengers will be provided with shuttle services to continue their journey to JB Sentral Station and vice versa,“ he said in a statement, adding that repair works are currently underway.

KTMB also apologised to passengers affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru South District Police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the department received information about the incident at 8.30 pm, and that no injuries were reported. -Bernama