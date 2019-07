KUALA LUMPUR: The Electric Train Service (ETS) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Komuter services between Rawang and Kuang will resume tomorrow.

Their services were disrupted by a cargo train carrying cement that derailed near Rawang station last Wednesday.

KTMB CEO Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the reconstruction of the rail track is expected to be fully completed on Aug 4.

“The affected railway and the other track which is under the Klang Valley Double Track Project (KVDT) upgrading project will be in use tomorrow,“ he said in a press conference after officiating the Choo Choo Skypark Link programme in KL Sentral today.

“However, both railway tracks will only operate at 50% capacity which is slower than the normal operation speed.”

The Choo Choo Skypark Link programme is initially targeted at kindergartens and primary school children, but has been extended to cover all.

A special fare of RM1 is offered for a one-way trip from Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station to Skypark Terminal or from Subang Jaya Station to Skypark Terminal for groups of 20 people and more.

Rani said the programme which will end on Dec 31 is expected to increase the number of Skypark Link passengers to 500 to 600 people a day compared with 300 commuters previously.

“Our focus, beside the children are the teachers and those who live near the Subang Airport such as Kampung Melayu Subang, Subang Bestari, Bandar Pinggiran, Subang, Mutiara Subang, Kampung Paya Jaras Hilir, and USJ Subang Jaya.”

“Others commuters regardless of age can also enjoy this special fare.”

A total of 95 students and teachers from SMK Dabong, Kelantan, was the first group to experience the train service programme to the Skypark Terminal before proceeding to another destination.