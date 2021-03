SEREMBAN: A trainee doctor lost RM287,360 after he was believed to have been deceived by members of the Macau Scam syndicate.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 25 -year-old victim claimed he received a call last Feb 6 from a man claiming to be an officer from the Inland Revenue Board who told him that he had tax arrears amounting to RM38,000.

He said the victim claimed the call was then connected to the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters which informed him that he was involved in money laundering and drug smuggling and was told to contact a police officer at telephone number 014-7410051.

“On Feb 8, the victim received another call from the suspect to inform that he would help him solve all the cases. Two days later, the victim received another call asking him to hand over all his internet banking information to the suspect and also to download the Bank Negara application through a given link, as well as to make a personal loan of RM200,000,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aibee said the victim became suspicious and suspected he had been scammed after receiving his Standard Chartered bank statement last March 9 which showed RM94,560 was transferred from his account to several accounts.

The victim also found RM192,800 from his account in Bank Rakyat transferred into several accounts, he said, adding that the suspect lodged a police report yesterday.- Bernama