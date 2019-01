SUNGAI PETANI: Three trainers of a rehabilitation centre pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge with causing hurt on two inmates at the centre last month.

Mohamad Adam M. Sukeri, 25; Mohd Azam Abdul Hamid, 33, and Mohamad Syamim Che Hashim, 29, from Teratak Tautan Kasih Murabbi, made the plea before Magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff.

The three men were jointly charged with causing hurt on trainee Muhammad Haizzat Haiqal Hamdan, 18, at Kampung Hujung Permatang Batu Lintang, near here at 1.30pm last Nov 26.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to a year, or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azam faced two other charges – for voluntarily causing hurt on another trainee, Muhamad Hafizul Sharuddin, 22, at the same place, date and time, and the other, for causing hurt by using a cane on Muhammad Haizzat at the centre, in Bandar Amanjaya, at 2pm on the same day.

As for Mohamad Syamim, he faced another charge, with voluntarily causing hurt on Muhammad Haizzat with a rubber hose at the centre at 2pm on the same day.

The charges against Mohd Azam and Mohamad Syamim for allegedly causing hurt on the two trainees using a cane and rubber hose, respectively, were made under Section 324 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

All the three men were allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety each and the court set Jan 31 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nordiyanasari Omar prosecuted, while the three accused were represented by lawyers from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Meanwhile, in another magistrate’s court, before Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abd Latif, Mohd Azam and Mohamad Syamim pleaded to another charge with causing hurt on Muhamad Hafizul.

Mohd Azam was charged with voluntarily causing hurt by using a cane on Muhamad Hafizul at the centre at 2pm on the same day, while Mohamad Syamim was charged with the same offence, but by using a rubber hose, on the same trainee at the same place, time and date.

The charge against them was made under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Fared allowed Mohd Azam and Mohamad Syamim bail of RM8,000 in one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at the nearest police station every month pending disposal of the case.

They were also warned against intimidating the victims and witnesses.

The court set Jan 31 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Geetha Jora Singh prosecuted in the case. — Bernama