Tram system can be realised in Malacca: Wee Ka siong

MALACCA: The plan to develop public transport services in Malacca, including the proposed tram system, could be realised if the federal government has a stable and compatible relationship with the state government.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is also Transport Minister, said such a relationship could only exist if the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Kota Melaka parliamentary seats received the voters’ mandate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“This (public transport development) is one of the proposals made by the Malacca government and as the caretaker government (at the federal level), we are determined to see it through as we already discussed it.

“We just need a bigger mandate from the voters so that this plan can be executed better,” he told reporters after going on a walkabout and meeting with the people at the Lereh night market and Hock Seng Keng Temple in Tanjung Kling here on Monday.

Also present were the three BN candidates Datuk Lim Bang Hong (Tangga Batu), Sharil Sufian Hamdan (Alor Gajah) and Kon Qi Yao (Kota Melaka).

Wee said the transformation of stage bus services would also be reformulated, while the High-Speed Rail Link project would also be fine-tuned for the best interest of the people in Malacca.

“That is why it is important for the people to use their voting power to give the mandate to the same party as all plans for better development depend on the compatibility of the relationship between the federal and the state government. That’s the main element that would ensure the continuity of work and policy toward achieving common goals,” he said.

Malacca has held its state election last year and will only see the contest for the parliamentary seats in the GE15. - Bernama