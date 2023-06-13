Transfer of minor projects to other departments allows JKR to focus on complex projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for minor infrastructure projects currently under the supervision of the Public Works Department (JKR) to be transferred to other departments will enable JKR to focus on more complex infrastructure projects.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said he welcome the announcement by the prime minister as it would also reduce the work burden of JKR.

“By transferring implementation of minor infrastructure projects such as the renovation of dilapidated schools and clinics to other departments or district offices will enable JKR to focus more on implementing complex infrastructure projects such as the construction of hospitals, schools, big bridges, ports, highways and so on,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the move would also enable the client ministries, like the Ministry of Health and the Education Ministry, to carry out minor infrastructure projects such as minor repairs on schools, drains and fences themselves.

“This is in line with the instructions in Treasury Instructions 182, which states that the Ministry/Department/Agency may undertake maintenance works to repair minor damage not involving building structures or electrical works worth not more than RM200,000.

“Implementation of these projects will also take into account the capabilities of the KJA concerned,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said minor infrastructure projects such as repairs of dilapidated schools currently under the Public Works Department’s (JKR) supervision will be transferred to other departments or the district office.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said although major infrastructure projects involving highways and flood mitigation are important, the people also expect issues concerning school toilets, drains outside their houses and mosque fencing to also be resolved. -Bernama