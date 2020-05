KUANTAN: Excited about joining a gold investment scheme, a student transferred RM86,270 from her mother’s bank account, not realising that she had been scammed by someone she only met on the social media.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 23-year-old victim claimed she met the male suspect on the Omi Chat application in mid-July last year before he invited her to join the investment scheme early this month.

“The suspect said the investment was recognised by Bank Negara Malaysia and although the victim was initially not interested, she was finally convinced to join after the suspect assured her that she would get back her money, plus profits.

“The victim said she made the online money transfer transactions in stages from her mother’s savings account to one provided by the suspect from May 3 until May 23,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed that other than capital amount, the payments included the processing fees and penalty as she was late in making the down payment.

The victim became suspicious about the ‘investment’ after the suspect kept asking for money for various reasons, and she finally refused to continue with the investment and asked for the money back.

However, the suspect refused to give it back, and the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to 10 years and caning, with the possibility of a fine, if convicted. — Bernama