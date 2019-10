KUALA LUMPUR: Brickfields deputy police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe has been appointed the new Gombak police chief with the rank of acting ACP.

The transfer exercise, announced by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), also involved three other senior officers.

RMP Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Besut deputy police chief DSP Idris Mohamed has been appointed the Perlis Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director with the rank of acting Superintendent.

“Other transfers will involve Matu Daro district (Sarawak) police chief DSP Neil Ak Baginda, who will now be the new Lundu police chief,” she said in a statement here today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok Ak John takes over Neil in Matu Daro.

All the transfer orders are effective Nov 11. — Bernama