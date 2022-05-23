Transformation of Sarawak Bumiputera Court to be implemented next year

KUCHING: The implementation of the transformation of the Sarawak Bumiputera Court is expected to begin next year, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Custom), Jefferson Jamit Unyat said the transformation would enable the Sarawak Bumiputera Court to become an independent and autonomous judicial institution like the Civil Court and the Syariah Court.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Custom), Jefferson Jamit Unyat said the state government was in the process of reviewing the recommendations made by the consultants.

“The state government will submit the final report to the state Cabinet for consideration and approval after receiving it from the constultant and approval from the technical and steering committee is obtained,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from John Ilus (GPS-Bukit Semuja) during the question and answer session on the fourth day of the sitting, here. — Bernama