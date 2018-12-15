Transgender beaten to death over cell phone theft

KLANG: A transgender was bludgeoned to death by a group of youths using blunt weapons in front of a hotel in Bukit Tinggi here on Wednesday after he was alleged to have stolen a cell phone from his customer, said Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli.

As such, he said police detained four youths, aged from 16 to 21 years old, from around Klang to help in the investigation the next day after the incident.

‘’The 32-year-old transgender was assaulted after he was accused of stealing a cell phone belonging to one of the suspects who was also his (transgender’s) customer in November.

‘’An investigation revealed that the incident was prompted by suspicion of theft and had nothing to do with the LGBT issue,’’ he said in a statement via WhatsApp.

Shamsul Amar said two suspects were remanded six days from yesterday while remand orders would be sought for the other two this morning.

The victim, who was from Sabah, was confirmed dead on Thursday at 10.47 am while receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here.

A post-mortem found 32 injuries on the body of the victim and the cause of death was a serious injury to the head after being hit with a blunt implement. — Bernama