KUALA LUMPUR: A Filipino transgender was fined RM1,500 in default three months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to offering sex services to a policeman last week.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat meted out the sentence to Ronaldo Jr. Ramos, 39, who turned up in court with a high ponytail and wearing a black turtleneck blouse and skirt.

Ronaldo was charged with soliciting RM200 from a policeman for the purpose of prostitution in a hotel room here, on Aug 6 at 5pm, under Section 372(B) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, counsel P. Muneswaran said Ronaldo deeply regretted his actions.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Wafa Zainal Abidin pressed for an appropriate punishment as a lesson to the accused. — Bernama