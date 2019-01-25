Transit home for homeless in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU: Yayasan Bandaraya Johor Bahru is identifying suitable buildings to be turned into transit homes for the homeless here.

Its chairman, Mazlan Bujang, who is also Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman, said the foundation was working with the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) and a few non-governmental organisations (NGO) to realise it.

He said the transit homes would not only provide shelter for the homeless, but also where they would be assisted to be back on their feet.

“It is our hope that by having a home for the homeless, we can avoid them from getting involved in other social problems,” he told reporters at the “Jalinan Kasih Jalanan” programme here last night.

Earlier, Mazlan distributed food and toiletries to the homeless. — Bernama