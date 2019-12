KUALA LUMPUR: The 13 families who were left homeless in a fire incident at Kampung Kovil Hilir, Jalan Ipoh here on Dec 20 have been offered transit homes by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the victims had been given permission to stay at several Public Housing (PA) and People's Housing Project (PPR) units around the capital for six months with a three-month rental exemption to ease their burden.

"Within the six months period, they will have to look for new placements and if they wish to continue their stay at the transit homes after that period, an application should be submitted to DBKL," he told reporters.

He said this after handing over the offer letters and keys to the victims at a temporary relief centre at Dewan Komuniti Sentul here today.

At the event, the victims also received RM500 and RM300 aid from the Federal Territories Foundation.

For victims whose children will start their new school session this Thursday, they will also receive RM120 school-aid vouchers.

Khalid said apart from the transit homes, his ministry in collaboration with the Civil Defence Force and the National Registration Department would open counters to help the victims who had lost identification documents get a replacement.

In the incident at 2.50pm on Dec 20, 10 wooden squatter houses in Kampung Kovil Hilir, Sentul here, were gutted by fire, leaving 13 families homeless. — Bernama