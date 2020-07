CAMBODIA is suspending flights from Malaysia and Indonesia from Aug 1 due to the high transmission rates among passengers from these countries, the kingdom’s Ministry of Health said.

A total of 25 passengers travelling from Egypt and Russia through Malaysia were among Cambodia’s 26 new cases on July 20. Five days later, 23 cases were detected among passengers who had transited through Malaysia and Indonesia.

Transit passengers are said to pose a lower risk than tourists as they do not mingle with the local population. Airports are confining them to restricted transit areas to avoid transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

According to the passenger guide on the website of Malaysia Airports, international passengers are allowed to transit through our airports if they produce their boarding pass or valid ticket to their next foreign destination.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on their baggage transfer and allowable transit duration.

On July 24, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand banned all flights with passengers infected with Covid-19 from transiting through its airports.

It also enforced a new rule requiring all passengers, even on Thai-owned chartered flights or special flights transiting through Thailand, to have a valid Covid-19 clearance certificate.

Passengers arriving at airports in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 PCR testing from Aug 1. The country will also test transit passengers, irrespective of their country of departure.

Passengers arriving by international flight at the Delhi Airport need to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine at their own cost. However, transit passengers there will only have to undergo a mandatory temperature check before boarding their next flight.

Given that we have recorded positive cases among returnees and discovery of new clusters with them being the index cases, it makes sense to have stringent checks at these points of entry.

It is comforting to know that Health Ministry officials and the police will perform “spot-checks” on the 9,600 returnees presently under home quarantine to monitor adherence to standard operating procedures.

Returnees who skip their second mandatory Covid-19 test should be penalised and made an example of.

The other question is how to ensure that transiting passengers do not infect Malaysians at transit points in our airports as they could be asymptomatic.