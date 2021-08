PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) heightens the continuous commitment for transparency and inclusivity in Malaysia’s rulemaking and regulatory enforcement. MPC’s efforts aim to strengthen Malaysia’s regulatory environment towards a more systematic, accountable, and effective policymaking process and policy implementation to boost productivity and Malaysia’s global competitiveness. MPC’s initiatives in this area enhances business environment and efficiency and will impact the industry players directly.

Datuk Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, MPC Director General said, “MPC has been playing a more active role in regulatory reform and rulemaking ecosystem in Malaysia. Currently, a few initiatives are on-going to intensify the main elements in quality regulations and policies – transparency, inclusivity, and predictability”.

“Last year, MPC received the mandate from the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) chaired by the Prime Minister to facilitate the process in ensuring the ministries and government agencies responsible for issuing licenses and permits publish guidelines online for public information. MPC is cooperating with the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), federal and state governments, as well as the local authorities in executing the mandate”.

“The initiative is under the strategies in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) to improve public service delivery by increasing transparency in the process of issuing licenses and permits. We have completed the review exercise at the federal government level amounting to 570 types of licences and permits, and this year MPC is in the process of facilitating and monitoring the project’s implementation based on the recommendations from the reviews. At the same time, we are reviewing the licenses and permits issued by the state and local governments, due to be completed this year”.

“The focus is clear – transparent, accountable, and productive public service delivery. This eases dealings between the business community and government officials”.

MPC also urges the relevant stakeholders, from the government to the private sector, the general public, non-governmental organisations and special interest groups to fully utilise the Unified Public Consultation (UPC) portal to be part of policymaking and amendments of regulations. MPC is strengthening the awareness effort for all parties to use the portal to ensure inclusive policymaking process. The business community either local or international players in Malaysia can voice their regulatory concerns at https://upc.mpc.gov.my.

“Pemudah is another effective platform for the industry players to channel regulatory issues and challenges especially on the unnecessary regulatory burdens which impact the ease of doing business. Until now, MPC and Pemudah have been diligent in addressing issues from the industry, and several success stories exemplified the effectiveness of Pemudah”.

“The key is inclusivity, that relevant parties from both the public and private sectors sit at the same table to deliberate the challenges faced by the industry and make the conscious effort to form collective decisions”. Dato’ Latif added.

The recently launched National Policy on Good Regulatory Practice (NPGRP) is expected to reinforce accountability in Malaysia regulatory environment. MPC as the lead agency for Good Regulatory Practice (GRP) approach in Malaysia set to future proof Malaysia’s regulations.

One of the improvements in GRP is Digital Regulatory Notification (DRN) which was launched on 7 May 2021. DRN is a step in Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA), a process which analyses the impact and alternative solutions for new regulations and amendments of regulations. Implementation of DRN reduces the time taken for submission and feedback by 99% as regulators now only need 7 minutes to complete the process. As DRN is internet-enabled, it involves very short turnaround time and MPC can access the Regulatory Notification (RN) in real-time. According to Dato’ Latif, as of mid-July 2021, MPC has received 190 submissions of DRN from 17 ministries.- Bernama