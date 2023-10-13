Transport, logistics infrastructure development to boost trade activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will focus on developing infrastructure for transportation and logistics to suit current demands to attract more investors and tourists, besides boosting trade activities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said an allocation of RM50 million is provided in the form of matching grants with the Port Klang Authority to maintain Jalan Pelabuhan Klang, besides enforcing the excess load limit on heavy vehicles.

Apart from that, RM20 million is allocated through matching grants with Port Authorities to upgrade the Malaysia Maritime Single Window system to bring together trade communities at ports via an integrated digital portal with various other government agencies.

Meanwhile, the proposal to develop a port on Carey Island would be realised through a Request for Proposal in further strengthening the role of Port Klang, said Anwar in his speech during the tabling of Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today. -Bernama