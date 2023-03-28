Transport Ministry instructs Prasarana to discuss LRT, MRT technical issues

JOHOR BAHRU: The Transport Ministry has instructed Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) to hold a special meeting to discuss the technical issues that have occurred frequently involving the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) services.

Its Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said instruction had been given to Prasarana Group chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim to obtain all reports regarding the technical problems faced by both services.

He said his ministry would take various measures to deal with any issues that crop up and hoped that incidents of technical disruptions which occurred on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which led to delays yesterday, would not recur.

“I am very sorry and apologise to all affected passengers, especially workers rushing home to break fast. Surely, what happened during the peak period yesterday affected many passengers.

“They (Prasarana) must look at the actual cause of this technical glitch because it has happened frequently over the past two weeks. Yesterday, it was the Kelana Jaya LRT line and recently the Kajang MRT line,” he told a media conference after the launch of the MyBAS50 Unlimited Pass and electric bus at Larkin Sentral, here, today.

He said this when commenting on reports on the operation of the Kelana Jaya LRT line service, which experienced delays caused by damage to the communication system at the Taman Bahagia station yesterday.

Regarding the eight individuals involved in the Kelana Jaya LRT crash in May 2021 suing Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd and Prasarana, Loke explained that he respects the rights of all victims to take action.

“I cannot give further comment... what I can say is that we have sympathy over the accident and we respect their rights,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that all eight individuals have filed a lawsuit against Rapid Rail and Prasarana for alleged negligence over injuries sustained.

In the accident at 8.45 pm on May 24, 2021, a total of 47 train passengers were reported to be seriously injured, while 166 suffered minor injuries when a head-on collision occurred between a manually-driven empty train and an automated train carrying passengers on the Kelana Jaya line between Kampung Baru and KLCC stations here. - Bernama