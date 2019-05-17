Transport Ministry makes it more flexible for e-hailing drivers to obtain PSV licence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport is willing to make it easier for e-hailing drivers to clock in the six hours of course time required to obtain a Public Transport Vehicle (PSV) licence.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said among the things that have been simplified is to enable applicants to undergo the course online without the need to attend classes in person as well as completing an hour-long examination.

He said Road Transport Department officers were also willing to go to locations specified by e-hailing operators to conduct the scheduled six-hour course for e-hailing drivers nationwide.

“The flexibility has been given and it is up to them to choose which method to finish the six-hour course and one-hour examination,“ he said when asked whether the ministry intended to ease the conditions for e-hailing drivers to obtain a PSV license before enforcement begins on July 12.

He was speaking to reporters today after officiating the ‘MyRailtime’ application for smartphone users to get realtime train schedules from Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB). - Bernama