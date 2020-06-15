Transport Ministry plans to offer discounts for traffic summonses

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry plans to offer discounts for traffic offenders to clear their outstanding summonses in conjunction with the national month of independence, according to its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the ministry was in the midst of discussing with the Road Transport Department (RTD) on ways to help those with outstanding summonses and had been blacklisted from obtaining licences for e-hailing services.

Wee said there were constant laments about the issue which had made it difficult for them to generate income through e-hailing services, especially during these challenging times when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was in place.

“We know that it is a challenging year. We are discussing on the matter to help them have their names removed from the blacklist and we will announce it later.

“We are not cancelling it (the summonses) but we will offer discounts,” he said in an interview with the media in conjunction with his 100 days as Minister of Transport, here recently.

On January last year, the then transport minister Anthony Loke was reported as saying that a no-discount policy for any compound notice issued by the RTD for traffic offences would be implemented in an effort to reduce road accidents. - Bernama