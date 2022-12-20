Transport Ministry reviewing five projects worth almost RM650m

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has agreed to review five development projects with a total contract value of almost RM650 million so that they could be implemented via open or restricted tender.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, in a statement today, said these projects had been approved for procurement via direct negotiation but the Letter of Acceptance had not been issued yet.

The development projects involved include the Stabilisation and Slope Re-Profile Works along the Pahang Railway Tracks (Mentakab-Merapoh) and Kelantan Railway Tracks (Gua Musang-Tumpat).

Also affected are the Appointment of Independent Checking Consultant (ICC) for Klang Valley Double Tracking Upgrading Project (KVDT) Phase 2; East Coast Tracks – Rehabilitation of Gua Musang-Tumpat Tracks and Repairs for Flood Damage (Package C); East Coast Tracks – Gemas-Mentakab Track Repairs and Upgrading (Package A).

“This implementation of procurement by tender is also in line with the commitment of the new government to curb the practice of awarding tenders via direct negotiations,“ Loke said. - Bernama