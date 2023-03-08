Transport Ministry to capitalise on ECRL to boost Terengganu’s economy

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Transport Ministry has various plans to capitalise on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project as a catalyst for economic development in Terengganu.

Its Minister, Anthony Loke said many new industrial sites could be developed along the 640-kilometre (km) ECRL project alignment, which is expected to be operational in 2027.

“It will not only be used as a mode of transport, but as a mechanism for economic growth along the areas it passes through. So far, many discussions have been held with private companies to develop the areas.

“Many cargo transfer points will also be built along the route. This is an important factor for the growth of the industrial areas there, thus increasing job opportunities in the surrounding areas,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a dialogue with the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chung Hwa Wei Sin Parent Teacher Association (PTA) here today.

He said the use of ECRL to transfer cargo was also in line with the policy that the ministry is currently working on by targeting to reduce the dependency on transferring cargo to the port using roads, which he described as risky.

“This includes hilly roads, in addition to many reports of accidents involving trailers carrying goods to the port. So, when cargo is transported via the ECRL, there will be fewer risks,” he said.-Bernama