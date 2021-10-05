Transport Ministry to conduct NASP study

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will conduct a study on the National Airports Strategic Plan (NASP) later this year.

MoT Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the study will ascertain the long-term development needs of airports in Malaysia based on current industry needs, taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the needs of the nation’s transport connectivity system.

“(The study is) to determine the way forward for the development of airports in Malaysia in terms of physical infrastructure development, airspace requirements, economic and strategic studies so that the development of an airport is implemented based on actual needs,“ he said.

Wee said this during the winding-up of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

With regards to the issue of the Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion project not being included in the 12MP document, he said the project was supposed to be implemented by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) via a private financing initiative.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a toll on the country’s aviation industry, especially MAHB’s ability to finance the project.

“Based on the current developments and lack of demand in the country’s aviation industry, this project will be postponed until the industry recovers.

“For the time being, the government is addressing several issues, including land acquisition matters to enable the project to be implemented when the aviation industry recovers,“ he added.

Wee said the aviation sector had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic following the implementation of travel restrictions by the government to curb its spread.

“The country’s aviation sector is projected to only recover in three to four years, depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said the proposed development of an airport or airfield to provide rural air services will be continued, subject to the financial position of the country.

“The ministry will consider the proposal if there is an urgent need for residents in rural areas and will submit an application to the Economic Planning Unit to upgrade or build any airport based on the NASP report,“ he said.

