Transport Ministry to consider tightening law on drunk driving

KLANG: The Transport Ministry is ready to review and tighten the existing law on the offence of drunk driving.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said this was due to the frequency of accidents involving drunk drivers lately.

“In general, the ministry will definitely pay more attention to driver behaviour involving alcohol consumption and drug use.

“... and we are ready to review the law regarding such drivers, whereby this issue has often been raised (by various quarters),“ he told reporters after visiting Muhammad Anas Mokti, who is being treated at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital following a crash in Jalan Kebun, here, yesterday morning.

Muhammad Anas, 27, was seriously injured after a Honda EX5 motorcycle he was riding with his friend, Muhammad Hazid Mohd Kamil, 27, skidded into a ditch after being hit from the front by a Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Also hit by the same vehicle was another motorcyclist, Muhammad Zulfakkar Borhan, 29, riding a Yamaha Nouvo Lc, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at about 7.20 am.

On the accident, Kamaruddin said the ministry took the incident seriously and appropriate action would be taken against the Ford Ranger driver by the relevant authority.

“In this case, there was no issue of drunk driving as the initial police investigation showed the alcohol content of the Ford Ranger driver was under control.

“(However), what we can say is that the driver was driving dangerously and we will ensure that such cases be given serious attention as so to give a lesson and warning to all road users to be more careful and disciplined,” he said. — Bernama