Transport Ministry to prepare note on Covid-19 impacts: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Ministry will prepare a note on Covid-19 impacts for reference by others ministries in formulating strategies to address the spread of the virus, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the matter was decided in the first Cabinet meeting today.

“This is my first duty as the Transport Minister,” he told a news conference after reporting for duty at the ministry today.

Wee said he had received a preliminary report stating high numbers of flight cancellations to Malaysia since the spread of Covid-19.

He said Malaysia Airlines had recorded 63% flight cancellations while AirAsia suffered 70% cancellations and Malindo Air saw 510 of its flights cancelled.

“The impacts of the outbreak on the tourism sector is huge. Through the note provided, all parties can identify which tourism sub-sectors have recorded the highest cancellation to better understand the impact of the infection on the country’s economy,” said Wee.

He said based on the prepared note, all ministries would be working together to formulate a strategy to overcome the situation.

To date, Malaysia recorded 129 positive Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Wee who arrived at the ministry around 1pm said in carrying out his duty, he would listen to views and inputs from various parties, including all former transport ministers, civil servants and members of the public. - Bernama