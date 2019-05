PORT DICKSON: The Transport Ministry has agreed to work with the Negri Sembilan State Government to upgrade two jetties in Port Dickson as part of the move to increase their capacities and make them tourism products.

The two jetties are the Marine Department’s Port Dickson Passenger Jetty and the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) Jetty.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the ministry was proposing that the state government submit a more comprehensive proposal paper on the matter.

“There is a proposal from the state government to look at how we can develop this jetty (Passenger Jetty) or upgrade it so that it can take more passengers.

“I am also looking at how it can be optimised, for now it is being used by ferries going to Dumai, Indonesia and sometimes the Genting Dream Cruise ship docks here. If we have a facility with a bigger capacity, which is managed more comprehensively and in an organised manner, I see this jetty becoming the catalyst to economic development, specifically the tourism sector in Port Dickson,” he said.

Loke said this during his working visit to the jetty in Port Dickson here today.

Commenting further, Loke said the Port Dickson Passenger Jetty attracted attention when a Genting Dream Cruise with thousands of passengers docked there.

“So far, this cruise ship has docked here three times and each time, they brought thousands of passengers, if we can get these people to alight, take a walk and spend, it would help the local economic sector, especially in Port Dickson,” he said.

On the RAC jetty, Loke said the location belonged to the RAC and discussions will be held with the state government to see how collaborations can be carried out to develop the area as a tourism product.

“Port Dickson is located near the Malacca Strait and has a huge potential, in fact it is known as a tourism destination and its location near Kuala Lumpur and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport is an advantage.

“We hope to develop Port Dickson together with the state government and its Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who can bring in more investors, we hope that all these factors will boost economic growth in Port Dickson,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations by the Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia group that Loke had used his position to make many changes to existing regulations, the minister said it was up to the taxi group to perceive things as they wish.

The group had also lodged a report on the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They can do what they like, it is their right, I do my work, I do not have anything to clarify but we do what is for everyone’s good, they can report, it is their right,” he said. — Bernama