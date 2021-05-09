Transport services at stations, terminals listed in Hide to continue operating

PUTRAJAYA: All public transport services at stations and terminals listed under the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system will continue to operate.

The Transport Ministry (MOT), in a statement today, said the three stations involved are the KLCC LRT, Masjid Jamek LRT and KL Sentral.

“However, all business premises at the stations listed will be closed for three days from May 9 to 11 in accordance with the directives issued by the National Security Council (MKN) as announced yesterday,” the statement read.

Any closure or opening of these business premises is subject to the MKN’s directives from time to time, it said.

It also added that public transport services are very important for the country, especially for the frontliners who relied on continuous operations even during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“All public transport stations must always be open for the purpose of transferring or delivering essential supplies in the event of an emergency,” it said.

The MOT said the stations are also equipped with thermal scanners in addition to the strict enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It also reminded all public transport users to continue to adhere to SOPs including washing hands frequently, wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance and scanning the MySejahtera QR code. -Bernama