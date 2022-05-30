Transwoman, influencer nabbed for organising performance by bikini-clad transvestites

SHAH ALAM: A 27-year-old social media influencer and transwoman who organised a private Hari Raya party that featured performances by scantily-clad transvestites at the Centralwalk, i-City here on Friday was arrested by police yesterday.

The organiser was also held for allegedly holding a fireworks display without a permit.

Police are also in the midst of tracing a group of transvestite dancers who performed at the event.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said, on Saturday, police had received a report from a manager of the i-City joint management body (JMB) who had viewed videos of the bikini-clad transvestites and fireworks display at a hall in the building.

He said the manager lodged a report fearing the events could tarnish the image of i-City, which is a tourist attraction in Selangor.

Mohamad Iqbal said the event had taken place between 8pm and 11.30pm, and the tranvestites had performed a dance to loud music.

He said the fireworks display was also carried out close to a residential area.

“The organiser who went by the name of Miss Lala had rented the venue for RM4,000 to celebrate Hari Raya with about 50 of acquintances. She also organised the transvestite performance and fireworks display. We expect to make more arrests,“ said Mohd Iqbal.

He said the organiser is in custody under a two-day remand order and is being investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman, misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and other offences under the Explosives Act.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer Insp Nur Syuhada at 012-6942736.