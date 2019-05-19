Trash Hero’s initiative to raise environmental awareness reduces use of plastic

LANGKAWI: About 4.30pm, four Trash Hero Langkawi volunteers were already at the Kampung Padang Wahid Ramadan Bazaar in Kedawang here.

They looked excited to find breaking fast fare and more importantly bringing a message to bazaar visitors to reduce plastic consumption.

Trash Hero Langkawi head Zuraidah Zainal Abidin said they would buy a meal for breaking fast but would not ask for a plastic bag instead use bags and food and beverage containers they had brought along.

“We want to show the public this can be done, it just needs a little effort to bring our own bags and containers,” she told Bernama recently.

Zuraidah also believes that the initiative to protect the environment by reducing the use of plastic will open the eyes of the community, thereby raising awareness on the importance of such efforts.

“Trash Hero Langkawi wants people to be aware of the importance of protecting the environment including reducing the use of plastics. We will continue to raise awareness of the community by carrying out such activities in the future,” she said.

For Zuraidah besides the buyer, the seller can also play a role in making the effort a success.

“Maybe sellers can give discounts of 10% or 20% if the buyer does not take the plastic and instead use their own bag and food and beverage containers,” she said. — Bernama