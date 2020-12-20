‘Trash it right’ to enhance public awareness on recycling

MELAKA: ‘Trash It Right” - a programme aimed at enhancing public awareness on solid waste management is being implemented at Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall here, in collaboration with the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).

Melaka SWCorp director Khairuladha Ab Mutalib said it is carried as part of SWCorp’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and to encouraging the society to make recycling a culture and generate income through recyclable waste.

“Through this programme, the public can also fulfil their responsibilities to the earth by helping to protect the environment.

“SWCorp also always supports the involvement of all sectors and agencies in the implementation of public awareness programmes to realise the government’s aspiration towards increasing the country’s recycling rate by 40 percent by 2025,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Khairuladha said during implementation of the programme at the mall, those who bring two plastic bags of recycled items will receive cash, as well as cash vouchers from Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall.

Meanwhile, he said Hatten Group Management, which manages Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall, is one of SWCorp’s strategic partners in cleanliness and recycling programmes since 2018.

Through the collaboration, we have put up recycling facilities at shopping centres under its management for the convenience of shoppers, he added. -Bernama