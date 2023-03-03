Travel agency: Avoid ‘too good to be true’ travel deals

KUALA LUMPUR: Steer clear of cheap travel deals that are too good to be true to avoid being a victim of travel scams, said an industry player.

Founder of travel platfrom 2290Travel Tommy Looi Chee Keong said consumers should avoid being enticed by super cheap deals and it is best to compare prices between numerous travel agencies before making bookings.

“It is best to compare prices with other travel agencies, and if the price is too low, it’s always better to ask questions and verify the company’s credibility.

“Sometimes, scammers will offer the same price as other travel agencies but use ‘buy one free one’ early bird promotion method to trick consumers into making fast payment,” he said in a statement.

Looi said another tip for consumers is for them to always cross-check if the company has a license at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) website, www.motac.gov.my/en/check/tobtab.

He noted that reputable and legal travel agencies usually have good after-sales service, and if the tour cannot be organised or any dispute should arise, consumers could file complaints with enforcement agencies such as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

“Lastly, travellers should never transfer funds to personal accounts. Legitimate travel agencies will always have a company account and customers should only remit funds to the company account,” he said.

2290Travel, a travel platform under WWM Travel, is a licensed travel agency with over 20 years of experience that specialised in offering tours to Europe and the United States as well as providing customised group package tours.

WWM Travel will participate at this year’s MATTA Fair from March 17 to 19 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here, at booth 3P11 and 3P12 (International Hall).

More information at www.2290travel.com or contact their customer service through WhatsApp http://2290travel.wasap.my. - Bernama