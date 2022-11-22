Travel agency director pleads guilty to over RM500,000 illegal deposit taking

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of a travel agency pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court today to three charges of illegal deposit taking from a pensioner amounting to RM520,000.

Abdul Halim Navaghani, 44, changed his plea to guilty during the trial proceedings before Judge M. Bakri Abd Majid.

Three prosecution witnesses testified at the trial which began last month.

The court fixed Dec 2 to hear the facts of the case before sentencing.

He was charged with accepting money from Zainal Abidin Abdul Rasol, 69, through seven CIMB checks at Solaris Mont Kiara, between June 12, 2015, and Jan 10, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013 and can be punished under Section 137(2) of the same act which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine of not more than RM50 million or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin prosecuted the case while the accused represented himself. - Bernama