KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a travel agent yesterday for allegedly insulting Islam on social media on Monday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohammed said the suspect was arrested after he surrendered himself at the Northeast District Police Headquarters in Penang.

“The arrest was made following eight police reports made against the owner of the Facebook account using the alias ‘KT Vasagam’,“ he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He said the man had no past criminal records and the police would seek a remand order against him today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act and Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code,“ he said.

The man had allegedly uploaded a picture of a pig superimposed with a halal stamp in Jawi script, in a Facebook post on Monday. — Bernama