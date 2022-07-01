Travel agent charged with using fake bank guarantees to secure RM22.5m contract

KUALA LUMPUR: A travel agent was charged at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of using false bank guarantees documents for the proposed construction of housing units for officers and personnel of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) worth RM22.5 million.

Sulaiman Abdul Razak, 56, however, pleaded not guilty after both charges against him were read before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

He was charged with producing forged bank guarantees for the proposed construction and completion of 338 housing units, as well as other related works for army officers and personnel of the Batu 10 Camp in Kuantan, Pahang, worth RM3.75 million and RM18.75 million respectively.

The accused committed both offences at MINDEF, Jalan Padang Tembak, Sentul here, between Oct 20 and Nov 15, 2006, under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a fine.

Judge Kamarudin set bail at RM80,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month as well as surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

The court also fixed Aug 1 for mention. - Bernama