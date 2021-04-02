Travel bubble helps boost Pahang tourism recovery

KUANTAN:The targeted travel bubble is seen to boost recovery of the tourism sector in Pahang, said state Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

Without disclosing the number of tourist arrivals thus far, he said, apart from the state is being placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), various tourism products offered also attracted visitors.

“We have started receiving tourists from other states with procedures set and managed by travel agencies. One of the destinations is Cameron Highlands.

“Pahang has a wide selection of tourist attractions such as nature and the latest landmarks including Menara Kuantan 188, all are seen to attract visitors. Therefore, now we will run continuous promotional activities, especially on social media platforms,” ​​he said.

He said this at a press conference after ‘This is Pahang-Business Networking at the Peak’ programme held at Menara Kuantan 188, here, last night, aimed at promoting and giving exposure to travel agencies outside Pahang on the state’s tourism products and destinations.

This initiative is one of the Pahang government’s efforts to revive the tourism sector which was badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

In the meantime, he also suggested that tourism industry players should also be given priority in receiving the vaccine as the group is at the front line of the sector.

“It is to give confidence to tourists and will have a positive impact on this industry which is one of the sectors that contribute to the country’s economy,” he said. -Bernama