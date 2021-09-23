Travel bubble: Kedah will always be a top tourist destination - Exco

ALOR SETAR: The success of the tourism bubble in Langkawi gives an indication that Kedah will always be a top tourist destination, said state executive council member Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

The State Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman said the state government took a serious view of standard operating procedure compliance and would ensure that all tourism industry players improved their services.

He said all parties, especially those involved in the tourism sector in the state, should also be prepared to receive the arrival of tourists when the sector is fully reopened soon.

“The state government in collaboration with Kedah Tourism has been formulating and planning a strategy for almost a year to prepare for the reopening of the tourism sector,” he said in the winding-up session of the state legislative assembly sitting today.

Mohd Firdaus said discussions with industry players were also conducted regularly to find effective methods for the implementation of the tourism bubble and the state government was open to ideas, views, suggestions from any party to improve the sector.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in a press conference after the sitting said, the tourism bubble pilot programme was expected to achieve its goal of reviving the tourism sector in Langkawi.

“Alhamdulillah, there is no infection (Covid-19 cases) detected so far after a week, except cases of local transmission.

“I am very grateful and pray that this tourism bubble will be able to achieve its goal of reviving the tourism sector in the state,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi also expressed the state government’s appreciation to all frontliners including from the Royal Malaysia Police, Health Ministry, Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) and Langkawi Municipal Council City of Tourism for their services to ensure the success of the pilot project.

-Bernama