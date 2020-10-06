PETALING JAYA: The government has imposed travel restrictions to and from Sabah that would involve Peninsula Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan from Oct 7 to Oct 20.

“Taking the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah into account, the government has agreed to this move,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today said.

However, special exceptions will be given in certain cases that involve emergency cases and necessary services that would require permission from the Health Ministry.

Some of the exceptions include being a code H (for someone born in Sabah) MyKad holder, a student with access to a student card or pass from the Malaysian Immigration Department and a permanent resident of Sabah who has a MyPR code H or Entry Permit Card or the endorsement of the entry permit in one’s passport.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 363 individuals were arrested today for violating the recovery movement control order.

“A total of 56 individuals were remanded while the remaining 307 were issued compounds,”

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (144), ignoring social distancing (53), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (129), attending nightclub and pub activities (15), operating against set hours (17), entering areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (two), going against quarantine regulations (one), gambling activities (one) and failure to provide proper travelling documents (one).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,667 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 13,689 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government based offices and land, water and air transport terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) arrested a total of 151 illegal immigrants and a boat skipper today.

In addition, five land vehicles were confiscated.

A total of 42,000 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance since July 24 until today.

Ismail Sabri said of the total, 106 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 9,659 individuals were required to undergo mandatory quarantine.