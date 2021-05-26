Travellers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan banned from entering Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has banned travellers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan from entering the state beginning today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) announced that the move was made to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants of concern (VOC) to Sarawak.

“The ban also applies to those who have been in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan in the past 30 days,” it said in a statement today.

Sarawak today recorded 640 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 43,966. Sarawak also recorded two deaths today, bringing the cumulative number to 263.

Besides that, JPBN declared that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are being enforced in seven localities, Merom longhouse (Julau) from May 21-June 6; Gelasah Camp (Subis) from May 22- June 4; and Siba longhouse (Selangau) as well as Nyalu anak Wilson longhouse (Mukah) from May 23-June 5.

The EMCO is also enforced at Jali longhouse (Kanowit) from May 23-June 5; Sylvester longhouse (Sarikei) from May 24-June 9 and Lang longhouse (Selangau) from May 26-June 8. — Bernama