PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) has urged the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to be fair in its implementation of price controls for face masks.

In a statement issued yesterday, MPS president Amrahi Buang said he was appalled by the ministry’s decision to wait for an explanation from a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur that had increased prices of three-ply face masks.

Patients receiving treatment at the hospital were reportedly charged RM11.20 for a mask, as opposed to the RM1.50 previously determined by the government.

On the other hand, Amrahi said pharmacies had not been given a chance to explain, and had been immediately fined up to RM30,000 after a check by ministry officers.

Speaking to theSun, Amrahi said the discrepancy could be due to a difference in knowledge among ministry enforcement officers about the relevant standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The SOP is there. However, the implementation varies from officer to officer, from state to state, and between the new and the experienced. Maybe they also have different SOP for private hospitals and for community (retail) pharmacies,” he said.

Amrahi questioned if the ministry does checks on private hospitals as they do for community pharmacies.

“For community pharmacists, ministry officers would do test-buys after receiving a complaint and then catch the perpetrators red-handed.

“They would then take action immediately and penalise the community pharmacist.

“But for the private hospitals, they want an explanation from the hospital first before action is taken.”

Amrahi clarified that he does not think the ministry’s actions were a show of favouritism.

“However, the inconsistency of the enforcement is the issue. If in both cases, the monitoring is done based on a customer’s complaint, then the SOP should be the same.

“This is unfair from our perspective. There must be consistency for all channels.”

Amrahi also appealed to the government to only allow registered establisments to sell three-ply surgical face masks to maintain the standard of such masks in the market.

“Three-ply surgical face masks are medical items, so we urge the government to only allow it to be sold from registered premises like community pharmacists.

“There are many imported masks in the market right now, which are not known for their quality.

“I urge the government and the public to instead support local manufacturers as they make high-quality masks that meet international standards.”

Amrahi also said there was a distinction between the three-ply surgical face masks and the three-ply face masks meant for general use.

He said the ceiling price for general use masks has been fixed at RM1.50, the same as surgical masks, when they should be cheaper.

