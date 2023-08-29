‘Treat Simpang Jeram folk like family’, Salahuddin’s final advice to PH candidate

MUAR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Simpang Jeram by-election Nazri Abdul Rahman (pix) and a close aide to the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the latter wanted him to serve the constituents and treat them like family.

He said the last words of advice that Salahduddin imparted was for him to always be by the side of the Simpang Jeram people when they are in dire situations and find joy in their happiness, words that still resonate with him.

Salahuddin passed away on July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage, leaving the constituency that he had served since 2018 without a representative.

Nazri said the advice further strengthened his determination to champion the fate of the constituents and to continue Salahuddin’s legacy, even though the idea of him contesting the seat had never crossed his mind.

Although Nazri had often accompanied Salahuddin when the politician wanted to meet his constituents, his 30 years of experience as an engineer with the Muar Municipal Council made him more comfortable working behind the scenes, working more and talking less in helping to resolve issues faced by the people.

“Being a people’s representative is a responsibility. I don’t want to be questioned in the afterlife about whether I have fulfilled that responsibility as best as I could,” he told Bernama when met at his residence.

Initially, Nazri said he was reluctant to accept the candidacy but he had felt bound by Salahuddin’s request to serve the Simpang Jeram folk when he was no longer around.

“Oftentimes Salahuddin would say to me that I would be his replacement. That stays with me...but I am more interested in working behind the scenes to help the people.

“I finally agreed to take on the responsibility but with a heavy heart,” he said while trying hard not to break into tears.

The graduate of civil engineering from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM) said Salahuddin was an earnest worker who was determined to help the people.

“He would always think about the people’s problems. He would not sleep even though it was already 3 am, he would perform tahajjud (night prayer) followed by Fajr prayer, after which he would take a nap before getting up to visit the people. He was really committed to serving the people.

“I would sometimes accompany him at night when he was alone and needed to hear opinions...he often looked for the best way to help the people in Simpang Jeram,” he said.

Nazri, who is also Bakri Amanah division deputy chief, said the Menu Rahmah idea was triggered on such nights, adding that Salahuddin wanted to make sure that there would be food on the table for the people.

Aware of the immensity of the responsibility as the people’s representative, Nazri said he aspires to emulate Salahuddin to always serve the people to the best of his ability and carry on Salahuddin’s spirit and legacy.

“It is not a burden but an obligation, a reward, a sacrifice to help the people who are like our family. Hopefully, our efforts will bring blessings to me and all the residents of Simpang Jeram,” he added.

It is a three-cornered battle for Nazri in the Sept 9 by-election as he is challenged by PAS central committee member Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya under Perikatan Nasional and an independent candidate S Jeganathan. -Bernama