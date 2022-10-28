Treatment for pregnant women, post-natal services available at flood centres

MALACCA: Pregnant women and women in confinement who are flood victims can obtain follow-up examination at temporary relief centres (PPS).

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said it is important to ensure the health of these mothers is maintained especially when they have to stay in PPS where it is crowded.

“So pregnant women and those who have just given birth can inform the personnel at the PPS so that examination can be arranged with the doctor assigned to the affected area.

“What’s important is to always bring the ‘pink registration book ‘ and all health check-up records to make it easier for the staff to get information about the pregnancy and baby,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said the State Health Department (JKN) also has a contingency plan in case there are not enough health workers at health clinics or village clinics in flood-affected areas or PPS.

“Besides forming a special health team to face of floods, the health team is also on standby.

“In fact, we will also immediately mobilise doctors, nurses and health workers from nearby health clinics to serve in areas where they are needed,“ he said. - Bernama