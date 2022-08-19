Tree crashes onto eatery, patrons cheated death

GUA MUSANG: A lunch crowd of 20 people had a narrow escape at an eatery in Kampung Kala Baru here, when in a bizarre incident, a tumbling tree hit the roof and sparked a fire that gutted the shop at about 12.30 pm yesterday.

Shop owner Asmah Muhammad, 37, said before the harrowing chain of events unfolded, she had asked a villager to chop down a tree that was over 30 years old.

She was aghast when the chore turned awry, as the 20-metre tall tree fell onto the roof of the shop’s kitchen.

“As a result of the crash, the kitchen fire spread so quickly, I did not even have time to save any business items,“ she said when met by reporters at the scene.

Asmah was thankful that her customers escaped without injury and that three motorcycles parked there were saved in time from the fire.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Arifuddin Akif Mohd Noor, when contacted, confirmed they received an emergency call at 12.39 pm and the fire was put out at 1.20 pm. - Bernama