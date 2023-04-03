Tree falls on car near Pulada, Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A man had a shock late this evening when a tree fell on his car at Jalan Kota Tinggi-Ulu Tiram near Pulada, here today.

The incident, believed to have occurred at about 7.15pm during a slight drizzle caused traffic to come to a standstill for over an hour, as the uprooted tree was blocking the road.

Mohd Shafiq Ahmad, 27, when met by Bernama said as everything happened all of a sudden, it was too late for him to stop the car.

“I wasn’t driving fast because it was raining and there were several vehicles in front of me that managed to escape, but I could only step on the brake when the tree crashed on my car.

“I also had to get out through the passenger door because the driver’s door was blocked by the tree.

“Nevertheless, I am thankful that I am safe and unhurt,“ he said adding that the crash caused damage to the car engine and doors. - Bernama