GUA MUSANG: One of six trenches dug by police along “rat routes” in Kampung Tanah Puteh here to prevent illegal interstate and inter-district crossings was found to have been backfilled by unscrupulous people.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said irresponsible individuals are believed to have filled up the trench to avoid going through the roadblock at Jalan Gua Musang-Jalan Kuala Lipis.

“We dug a hole and closed the rat route before the recent Aidilfitri celebration so that all road users would have to go through the roadblock inspection as stipulated by the government.

“However, the route had been backfilled. I would like to warn that stern action will be taken against the individuals involved,” he told reporters during a check in Kampung Tanah Puteh today.

Sik said police would be conducting more frequent patrols along the illegal trails.

He also said the number of vehicles entering Kelantan via Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis had decreased since the 14-day total lockdown was enforced yesterday. — Bernama