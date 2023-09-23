Trial feeder bus service involving routes T545 and T569 to begin Monday (Sept 25)

KUALA LUMPUR: A pilot programme involving two feeder bus routes will be introduced to connect Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rail Transit (MRT) stations for residents around Puchong, Seri Kembangan and Cheras for three months beginning Monday (Sept 25).

Rapid Bus in a statement said that the trial involved routes T545 (Putra Permai MRT Station - Puchong Perdana LRT Station) and T569 (Serdang Raya MRT Station-Batu 11 MRT Station) operating daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm in 15-minute intervals, and the fare is RM1 for a one-way trip.

According to the statement, among the stops for the T545 route involved residents from Flat Puchong Indah, Vista Millennium, Lakeview Homes, Lakehaven Homes, Pangsapuri Seri Pelangi, Taman Puchong Utama 10 (West) and Taman Puchong Utama 12.

“The T569 route involves stops such as Plaza Kasturi, Taman Taming Jaya, Komersial Taming Jaya, Taman Bukit Belimbing, South City Plaza, Taman Sg. Besi Indah (South), Taman Bukit Belimbing and Kampung Baru Balakong,” it said.

Rapid Bus chief operating officer Ku Jamil Zakaria in the same statement said that the trial service was aimed at providing a transport network system that made it easier for passengers to shuttle from one rail line to another by using MRT intermediate (feeder) buses.

Users can download the PULSE application on Google Play and the App Store to plan their journey, use Google Maps to find out bus locations and visit Rapid KL’s official website at https://myrapid.com.my for more information.-Bernama