PETALING JAYA: A five-member independent tribunal will decide on May 24 if it has jurisdiction to investigate six former Election Commission (EC) members over allegations of misconduct in relation to the 14th general election (GE14) last year.

R. Kengadharan, who represents former EC member Datuk Leo Chong Cheong, said when contacted today that he received a letter from the tribunal on the matter.

The other ex-EC members are Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, Datuk Md Yusop Mansor, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi, Datuk K. Bala Singam.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had said in January the members of the tribunal, appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Articles 114(3), 125(3) and 125(4) of the Federal Constitution, are retired judges of the Federal Court, namely Tan Sri Amar Steve Shim Lip Kiong, who will be the chairman, Tan Sri Zaleha Zahari, Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar, Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Wha and Datuk Dr Prasad Sandosham Abraham.

He said the counsel assisting the tribunal will be M. Puravalen of the Malaysian Bar and Kogilambigai Muthusamy and Ann Khong Hui Li from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, with Ann Khong also serving as the secretary.

On April 1, the tribunal was undecided on whether to announce its decision publicly or to send its report to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The EC had come under fire from Pakatan Harapan and NGOs which accused it of acting in favour of Barisan Nasional in the May 9 polls last year.

The six ex-EC members are facing 13 charges in connection with their role in preparing the redelineation report and the manner in which GE14 was conducted.