IPOH: Three local men who have been on a crime spree, stealing money from self-service laundromats and breaking into homes and shops here, were nabbed in two separate raids on April 25.

Ipoh police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said following intelligence and public tip off, the gang’s mastermind, aged 25 was arrested at a house in Bercham area.

“Investigations revealed that this suspect who is from Selangor has been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 on March 4 last year for theft and he has 29 previous cases, including drug-related offences.

"The suspect led police to the arrest of two others aged 21 and 26, on the same day. Both suspects also have past criminal records,” he told a press conference at his office today.

A. Asmadi said further investigation found the gang had rented a Volkswagen Tiguan car and had been carrying out their activities in Tambun, Ampang Baru, Simpang Pulai and Kg Rapat areas since April 10.

He said the crimes were committed late at night or early morning and the suspects would steal money and valuables at laundromats, home stay accommodation and business premises, adding that 16 cases have been reported with estimated losses of RM50,000.

The police have also seized various break-in tools, electronic goods, cartons of cigarettes, liquor and personal documents.

He said the suspects would have their remand extended today to facilitate investigations under Act 457 of the Penal Code and police are also hunting down another 25-year-old suspect believed to be involved in the case.- Bernama