Trio charged with possessing contraband cigarettes

SEREMBAN: Three men pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of being in possession of smuggled cigarettes valued at RM2.5 million, last May.

Tan Fei Hong, 25, Yap Soon Wei, 25, and Loo Shin Jiun, 30, made the plea after the charge was read out to them separately in Mandarin before magistrate V. Vanita.

The trio was charged with knowingly possessing cigarettes of various brands which have been categorised as banned import items, except in the manner provided under Item 1, Part II, Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibitions of Imports) Order 2017.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at three separate locations in the Seremban district on May 6.

The charge is framed under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and punishable under Section 135 (iii)(aa) of the same act which provides for a penalty of not less than 10 times, and not more than 20 times, the value of the goods, or imprisonment for not more than three years for the first offence or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Jiwan Kaur Malkith Singh appeared for the prosecution while the three accused were represented by counsel M. Yallini.

The court set bail at RM8,000 for each of the accused and ordered them to report themselves at the nearest police station once a week.

The re-mention of the case has been set for July 14. - Bernama