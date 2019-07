KUANTAN: Three men were each slapped with RM2,200 fine by the magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to putting up advertisements of an illegal money lending business last week.

Magistrate Nor Azizah Aling also ordered Lee Chong Yau, 29, Fon Chong Sheng, 22, and Gan Hong Ren, 19, to serve a seven-month prison sentence, should they fail to pay the fine.

The trio admitted that they had put up the misleading and dishonest money lending advertisements, which could encourage the public to make or attempt to make a loan, at the roadside near the Kuantan Court Complex here at 2.35pm on June 27.

They were charged under Section 29AA of the Moneylenders Act 1951, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, they were caught in action by policemen patrolling the area who also seized 49 pieces of advertisements of the unlicensed money lending business from them.

During mitigation, lawyer Nurul Syafiqah Syeba Atan representing the trio appealed for a minimum fine, taking into account that they were now unemployed.

“Before being arrested they took wages to put up the advertisements with a monthly salary of about RM700. They have repented and promised to find another job after this,” she said.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan.

All the accused paid the fine. - Bernama